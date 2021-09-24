COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 3.1 million people in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 10,528 more vaccine doses were delivered since Thursday’s report. Vaccinators reported 3,650 people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose for the first time -- and 6,600 shots completed people’s vaccinations, either with their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A few hundred went into the arms of people from outside of the state, such as people who travel to work here.

So far, 53.3% of the state’s population completed their vaccine series, including 64.0% of adults -- 3 out of 5 men (59.9%) and more than 2 out of 3 women (67.4%). That’s out of 56.5% of Wisconsinites receiving at least one shot.

Testing identified fewer new coronavirus cases, but deaths remained in the double digits. The DHS says another 2,778 cases were confirmed, which is in line with the 7-day average that fell from 2,807 to 2,746 cases per day. The positivity rate’s rolling average slipped, too, from 7.5% to 7.4% of all test results in the past week being positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Wisconsin could be a week away from the grim milestone of 8,000 deaths. The death toll is at 7,912, up 17 from Thursday. Forest, Langlade and Winnebago counties each reported 1 more. The state added 85 deaths in the past week, or an average 12 deaths per day.

Hospitals admitted 105 more people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hour period. By our calculations, the state is averaging 111 admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,115 COVID-19 patients across the state Thursday, the most at one time since January 6, and 1 in 3 (331) were in intensive care. We’ll get Friday’s patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

Hospitals in the Northeast region were treating 115 COVID-19 patients Thursday, including 32 in ICU, with just 4 ICU beds available among the 10 hospitals. The Fox Valley region had 104 patients, including 21 in ICU, with 8 ICU beds remaining among 13 hospitals, according to the WHA.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 45.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/40.8% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

16-17: 51.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.0% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 51.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/46.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 55.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.0% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 63.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.0% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

45-54: 64.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/70.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.2% (+0.1) 54.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.1% (+0.0) 48.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.3% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.4% (+0.1) 68.5% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.4% (+0.1) 46.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 46.6% (+0.0) 44.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.1% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 50.7% (+0.0) 47.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.6% (+0.1) 44.5% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53.7% (+0.1) 51.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.3% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 67.5% (+0.1) 62.9% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.8% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56.9% (+0.1) 53.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.5% (+0.1) 40.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.9% (+0.0) 52.3% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.6% (+0.1) 46.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.5% (+0.1) 38.5% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 54.7% (+0.1) 51.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 262,194 (55.3%) (+0.1) 249,158 (52.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 291,698 (53.1%) (+0.1) 276,129 (50.2%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,286,980 (56.5%) (+0.1) 3,104,976 (53.3%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The Oshkosh Farmers Market will host four COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturdays. The first is tomorrow, Sept. 25, and then October 16, 23, and 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County announced vaccination clinics in October to reach people who live and work in and around downtown. These free clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St., on October 1 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. and October 8 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. People will get the Pfizer vaccine, and clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

On top of encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials are also urging people to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, so that overwhelmed hospitals don’t have to deal with flu cases in addition to the COVID-19 cases. The flu season was almost non-existent last year when more people were self-isolating or social distancing, masking, and following other mitigation protocols against COVID-19 -- the same protocols that slow the spread of the flu virus.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 36,283 cases (+163) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,561 cases (+17) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,748 cases (+28) (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,536 cases (+45) (188 deaths)

Door – 3,082 cases (+25) (31 deaths)

Florence - 480 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 14,774 cases (+67) (141 deaths)

Forest - 1,239 cases (+17) (27 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,235 cases (+9) (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,055 cases (+20) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,145 cases (+9) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,647 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,481 cases (+15) (38 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 8,689 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Marinette - 4,828 cases (+37) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,205 cases (+23) (44 deaths)

Menominee – 874 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,298 cases (+23) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,291 cases (+64) (233 deaths)

Shawano – 5,442 cases (+28) (75 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,552 cases (+35) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,819 cases (+40) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,552 cases (+13) (42 deaths)

Winnebago – 21,219 cases (+78) (216 deaths) (+1)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

