Cobb working to find role

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Randall Cobb wasn’t on the Packers roster the last three times they faced the 49ers - including the 2019 NFC Championship Game. He will be there Sunday night.

It was a small sample size, But Cobb’s production went up against the Lions on Monday night. Aaron Rodgers and Cobb connected on three passes in the second half after the veteran wideout was targeted just once against the Saints. But for Cobb, his role isn’t just about catches and yards - right now, it’s just finding a fit.

“I had no expectations whenever I came in. I’m the type of person that I’ve had to earn everything I’ve ever had in my life, and I don’t think that changes just because I walk into a new building,” Cobb said Thursday. “You know, I’ve got a lot of things I need to prove to a lot of people. Every person in that locker room, they want to play every single play, but it has to be earned, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

LAFLEUR’S INPUT

The Packers could use some pass rush against the 49ers Sunday night. So far this season, zero individual sacks for the defense. In fact, a Packer defender has not registered a sack since the 1st quarter of the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

On Monday night against the Lions, after watching Jared Goff carve up the Packers defense, Head Coach Matt LaFleur told new defensive coordinator Joe Barry on the sidelines before halftime to either play more zone or start blitzing. The Packers did pressure more in the second half, while the Lions did not score after halftime. So will the head coach start calling more than the offensive shots? “I do know that ultimately I am responsible for all 3 phases,” LaFleur said Thursday. “And I do feel it is part of my responsibility to challenge, whether it’s our offensive staff, our defensive staff, or special teams; or when you have questions, or when you see something that might be helpful. But at no point in time am I ever telling Joe (Barry) or Mo (special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton) exactly what to do.”

“I think the great thing about Matt is Matt is very involved,” Barry said. “I love that. As the head coach, you should be.

“But yeah, we talked about some things. But as far as a bunch of stuff that happened at halftime, that was not the case. But I do think we settled down. I was proud of the guys the way they responded in the second half.”

INJURY UPDATE

Left tackle Elgton Jenkins suffered an ankle injury during the Lions game, but gutted it out in the words of his head coach. Jenkins missed his second straight practice on Thursday, but Coach LaFleur said he was feeling better.

The team believes they have option if Jenkins can’t go against San Francisco. Those would include Billy Turner, Dennis Kelly and Yosh Nijman.

