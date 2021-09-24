Advertisement

2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman is in police custody after reportedly throwing two children from a bridge in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to KSLA, a spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they received a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a child in the water near the Cross Lake bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water.

Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was not in the water and is safe.

The woman was driving a gray Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by Louisiana State Police, SPD said.

Police believe the children were thrown from the bridge and that this was not a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
Dale Besson poses with some of his exotic cars on display at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
An exotic car collection like none other
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by Democratic...
Wisconsin senate to vote on Gov. Evers’ Cabinet secretaries
(Pixabay)
Extension cord blamed for $27,000 fire damage
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man
Home field advantage is on full display in the stands for the United States.
Fans swarm the Ryder Cup on the first day of match play