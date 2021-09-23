WARMER FRIDAY... BUT THERE’S A CHANCE FOR EVENING RAIN

Any Lakeside showers and cloud cover over eastern Wisconsin will pull away from the area tonight. In central Wisconsin, skies will remain mainly clear. It won’t be quite as cold as last night, but some of our typically cooler places in the Northwoods could still see some patchy frost early Friday. Around the Fox Valley and Lakeshore, lows will be in the middle 40s.

We’ll begin Friday mostly sunny, but clouds will increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered rain showers will accompany the front, and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Ahead of the front, we will be warmer with highs getting back into the 70s. A southwest wind could still gust to 25 mph.

Temperatures will briefly cool back down for Saturday when highs will be limited to the mid 60s once again. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Clouds will be thicker north of Green Bay, and a spotty shower will be possible there. You can expect a slight warm-up... with highs back to around 70 degrees. Temperatures look to stay warmer than average next week with highs continuing to run in the 70s. Next week also looks fairly dry as well.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: W/S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Lakeside showers end... skies clear. Patchy frost NORTH? LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Warmer, still breezy with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers possible. Thunder? HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and pleasant. A stray shower north? HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than normal. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Still warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 73

