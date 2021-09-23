Advertisement

Oshkosh school board discusses its own safety, amid threats

Oshkosh school board members walk out when opponents to a mask requirement in schools refuse to...
Oshkosh school board members walk out when opponents to a mask requirement in schools refuse to mask up, sparking arguments before Wednesday's board meeting
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - School board members in Oshkosh continue to see hostility and open threats during meetings tied to COVID-19 restrictions and masking requirements.

It happened again on Wednesday night.

This time as the school board met for its regular meeting just after a special meeting in closed session to discuss their own security and safety.

All of this, just weeks after an incident involving a shouting match between people in the audience of an Oshkosh School Board meeting over a mandatory masking policy, causing the meeting to be postponed.

Since then all meetings have been virtual.

Some of those who spoke in public comment Wednesday, expressed anger.

“We’re coming for you. Alright, that’s the way it is. We’re coming for you. That’s the bottom line,” said a man, who identified himself as Eric Lenz, and gave board members a warning.

“I think a lot of people in this room are sledding on very thin ice, and you have a lot of people watching you right now. So you just better be ready. I know you all think you are going to get away with it, or you’re protected, but you’re not,” he added.

Just before Wednesday’s meeting, the board met in closed session to discuss its own safety and security.

Staff for Dr. Bryan Davis, district superintendent told us he was unavailable to do an interview discussing what might change as a result.

On the agenda, the measures were listed as “confidential.”

Previous meetings have drawn protestors outside.

The district won’t say how long the virtual meetings will last, but it is a part of the on-going discussion. More information is expected to be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lasee
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”
State Patrol identifies men killed in crash near Redgranite
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties

Latest News

WBAY Photo
Green Bay Botanical Gardens expands children’s garden
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Ryder Cup app is available for spectators
Ryder Cup spectators encouraged to download on-site app
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be offered in downtown Green Bay