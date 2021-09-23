‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - British actor Tom Felton is getting treatment in a Wisconsin hospital after collapsing at the Ryder Cup.
Felton is best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.
He was playing a celebrity match at Whistling Straits when he went down on the 18th hole.
Ryder Cup organizers say only that he experienced “a medical incident” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was photographed being driven away on a golf cart.
They provided no other information.
Felton turned 34 on Wednesday.
