‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - British actor Tom Felton is getting treatment in a Wisconsin hospital after collapsing at the Ryder Cup.

Felton is best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

He was playing a celebrity match at Whistling Straits when he went down on the 18th hole.

Ryder Cup organizers say only that he experienced “a medical incident” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was photographed being driven away on a golf cart.

They provided no other information.

Felton turned 34 on Wednesday. 

