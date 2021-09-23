Green Bay firefighters put out fire at industrial building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay firefighters battled a fire at an industrial building Thursday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., crews were called to Convergen Energy at 600 Liberty Street for a report of fire in a machine.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department noticed smoke coming from an exterior dust collection system.

Inside, firefighters put out the fire in the machine. Outside crews noticed the fire had spread to the roof. Crews cut the roof open around the dust collection ducts and put out the fire.

The estimated damage cost is $40,000, according to the department.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters remained on scene for 90 minutes to check for hot spots and to ventilate the building.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.