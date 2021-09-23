Advertisement

Green Bay Botanical Gardens expands children’s garden

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to assistance from the Green Bay Botanical Garden’s ‘Nature Nurtures Capital Campaign’, the current children’s garden will be expanded.

The project will expand the current children’s garden from half an acre to two and a half acres.

Features include several connecting tree houses, a mushroom jumper, a woodland play area and a splash pad.

Organizers say they have already raised $9.5 million, and are now asking the community for help raising another $2 million.

“The last two million is always the hardest, so that’s why we are reaching out to the community to help us, bring us home for this, to complete this project,” said Kathy Hartman, the Garden President and Co-Chair for the Nature Nurtures Campaign. “They can come out tot he gardens, they can contact the executive director. If they would like to contribute, there’s many ways people can contribute over a number of years, we have naming opportunities that are still available. Or any amount that someone contributes helps.”

Construction will begin next spring, and is expected to be finished by 2023.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the expansion project, as well as how to donate.

