Green Bay Botanical Garden hosting birthday bash, 90s party

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Botanical Garden is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a birthday bash on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Daytime admission is free. There will be family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Those activities include crafts, games, scavenger hunts, garden tours and special displays.

Food and beverages will be available.

CLICK HERE for more information on daytime events.

As the sun goes down, the garden will hose a 90s-themed after hours party with Dave Matthews tribute band Ants Marching. The evening party is for people 21 and older. Guests are encouraged to wear 90s attire. Tickets are required for the concert.

There will be snacks and beverages.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS: https://gbbg.org/25th-birthday-celebration/#25th-birthday-after-hours-concert

The Green Bay Botanical Garden is located at 2600 Larsen Rd.

