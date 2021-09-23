FVTC to host an open house for potential students

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students who may want to attend Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) in the future will have an opportunity to visit the school during an open house session next month.

School officials say the event is an opportunity for high school seniors and others to learn about careers and degrees with hands-on tours and labs, while also getting more information about financial aid and applications.

One program which will be available to be checked out at the event is the automation program within the engineering program.

“There’s two programs we have in automation. Electromechanical and electrical manufacturing systems. Both are very similar. 52 credits. And those students are learning automation concepts that they’re gonna use in their careers which these students are here this morning working on. Those students are going to learn everything from electronics, to programming, to robotics from sensors to fluid power, etc. So, they’re gonna tie all those things together and learn about those careers,” said Jason Vosters, an Automation technology Department Chair for FVTC.

The open house will be held at the school’s campuses and regional Center on October 5 from 3 - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.