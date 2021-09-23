Fond du Lac Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department has announced one of their own has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to Police Chief Aaron Goldstein, 26-year-old Joseph Kurer, an officer with the department, has died from the disease.

Police did not specifically say when Officer Kurer died, but add his death is considered a line of duty death.

Officials add Officer Kurer is being escorted from the hospital to a funeral home by a law enforcement procession, and officers will be standing by his side until the services are complete.

Kurer has been with the Fond du Lac Police Department since August 6, 2018, and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and was also certified as a Field Training Officer.

In addition, Chief Goldstein says Kurer has received multiple awards, including the City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award.

Funeral arrangements are still pending as of this time.

Chief Goldstein says Kurer is survived by his wife and two children, one of whom was born the night before Kurer died. He is also survived by his parents and sister.

Goldstein issued this statement late Wednesday night:

“Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here.”

