Fond du Lac man charged with election fraud

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man could face 3-and-a-half years behind bars if he’s found guilty of voting illegally.

Donald Holz, 63, is accused of voting in the November election even though he’s on probation for a felony conviction until October 8, 2024, and isn’t eligible to vote.

The criminal complaint says Holz filled out his voter application declaring “I am a qualified elector” and he was “not otherwise disqualified from voting.”

Holz was convicted in 2019 of his sixth OWI offense. A judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison 5 years extended supervision, but that was stayed if he would abide by the terms of probation for 5 years.

When he was convicted, Holz was given a written notice that he’s ineligible to vote until he’s “satisfied all sentences and terms of probation on all felony cases” and his civil rights are restored. Holz signed the form to say that he understood.

Holz told a detective “as far as he knew it was okay for him to vote,” but admitted he didn’t check with his probation agent. He said he told the election workers he was on probation and doesn’t know why they let him vote.

Announcing the voter fraud charge, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said, “This prosecution is not suggestive that the election was stolen, but elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn.”

