COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be offered in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re still in need of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, officials in Brown County are setting up a vaccine clinic in the downtown area in Green Bay.

The clinic will be offered on two dates in early October at the Sophie Beaumont Building, which is located at the corner of Cherry and Jefferson.

The first doses will be on October 1 and 8, with second dose dates scheduled for October 22 and October 29.

County officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the clinics.

“Right now, we’re just trying to do whatever we can to encourage people. We’re trying to remove barriers. We know, based on the census tract, that the downtown area actually doesn’t have as high a percentage of vaccinations,” said Troy Streckenbach, the Brown County Executive.

“We also have a lot of service sector employees in this area,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “Those folks exposed to more of the public than many others, so this is a great opportunity for them to get a shot.”

CLICK HERE to register for the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.