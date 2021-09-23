COOL & BREEZY AGAIN TODAY

Frost Advisories will remain in effect until 8 AM this morning for temperatures in the 30s across Northern Wisconsin. Once we get into the mid-morning hours, we should warm up enough that any frost should fade away.

An area of low pressure strengthening in Michigan will push more clouds and even some showers our way today. The best odds of any measurable rainfall would be to be east of I-41. Highs will be in the mid 60s and winds once again will gust in the 20-30 mph range out of the north. Any rain should pull away from the area tonight.

Another cold front is expected to push across Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and evening. Scattered rain showers will accompany the front, but thunderstorms are not expected. Ahead of the front, we will be warmer on Friday with highs getting back into the 70s. It will still be breezy tomorrow, but compared to what we will see today, it won’t be quite as breezy.

Temperatures will briefly cool back down for Saturday when highs will be limited to the mid 60s once again off of a west wind. Perhaps there’s a stray shower NORTH, but most will be dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday, with another slight shower chance north, with a warm-up... highs around 70. Temperatures look to stay warmer than average next week with highs continuing to run in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: N 20-35 KTS WAVES: 5-10′

FRIDAY: W/SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds EAST, sunshine WEST. Spotty showers... mainly east of I-41. Windy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Warmer, still breezy with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower north? Breezy again. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and pleasant. A stray shower north? HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than normal. HIGH: 73

