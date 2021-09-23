Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dairy foods and heart health

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dairy has a bad reputation after studies about cholesterol. But low-fat dairy doesn’t have to be your only healthy option.

Brad Spakowitz discusses what researchers found after following more than 4,000 people for as many as 16 years in a country known for a lot of dairy consumption. Those Swedes love their cow juice even more than we do.

Grab the cheese curds and watch Brad’s 3 Brilliant Minutes.

