“Stay Fuerte For All”: American Heart Association launches campaign for Hispanic community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Heart Association’s (AHA) new campaign aims to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and misinformation in the Hispanic community. It kicked off alongside Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We have seen that heart disease and stroke patients have been more affected by COVID-19, and then with the Hispanic community due to long standing barriers and inequities,” said Liz Jirschele, the Communications Director for AHA Wisconsin.

The campaign will run for a year in which COVID-19 information will be made available on the association’s website and social media in Spanish and English.

“There’s a lack of accurate Spanish language resources on COVID-19, and that’s contributed to the prevalence of misinformation adversely affecting communities of color at a greater rate,” said Jirschele.

Dr. Yolo Diaz, a Pediatrician with Aurora Medical Group and N.E.W. Community Clinic, said 95% of her patients are Hispanic, and a lot of them didn’t want the vaccine because of bad information.

“They are not really hesitant. They’re just not well informed,” said Dr. Diaz.

She said a majority of her patients find information on social media from untrustworthy sources.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed there are 413,00 Hispanics in Wisconsin, but 170,000 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Diaz said once she explains how the vaccine works to her patients, they’re willing to get the shot. She thinks having accurate information in one place and in Spanish, could help get vaccination numbers up in the Hispanic community.

Jirschele mentioned the AHA will be hosting a national panel where several speakers will answer COVID-19 related questions. It will all be in Spanish. It’s set to happen on October 13th at 1pm (ET).

More information to the event and on the “Stay Fuerte For All” campaign can be found here.

