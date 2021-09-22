Advertisement

Six arrested in Sheboygan County human trafficking operation

a
a(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six men were arrested Monday in a human trafficking investigation in Sheboygan County.

The Sheriff’s Office says five of the men are from Wisconsin and one is from out of state.

Investigators have referred charges of Pandering, Solicitation of Prostitutes, and Operating Under the Influence.

No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Elkhart Lake Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations.

