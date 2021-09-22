Officials: Nearly all UW System classes delivered in person

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday, and can be found below.

Thompson in February set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available.

Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.

UW Eau Claire - 87%

UW Green Bay - 78%

UW La Crosse - 94%

UW Madison- 93%

UW Milwaukee - 79%

UW Oshkosh - 82%

UW Parkside - 79%

UW Platteville - 93%

UW River Falls - 83%

UW Stevens Point - 82%

UW Stout - 75%

UW Superior - 65%*

UW Whitewater - 83%

Tuesday’s announcement comes just one day after the vaccination rates for UW campuses were released. Vaccine rates varied from 91% to 38%.

U.W. System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.

The campaign is offering 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students who attend system universities, other than UW-Madison, that reach a 70% student vaccination threshold. Students must submit their vaccination status by Oct. 15 to be included in the drawing.

*UW officials say a large amount of courses offered at UW Superior were designed for online learning before the pandemic, and remain that way during the current semester. They add all UW Superior courses which were remote during the 2020 fall semester have returned to in-person for fall 2021.

