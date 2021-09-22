Advertisement

Juveniles injured in Winnebago County rollover crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two juveniles were injured Tuesday in a rollover crash in the Village of Fox Crossing.

At 6:45 p.m., crews were called to I-41 northbound just south of Highway 10 for a single-vehicle rollover.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north when they crossed several lanes of traffic, hit a median wall and rolled several times.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

No names or ages were released. The Sheriff’s Office described both of the victims as “juveniles.”

Two lanes of I-41 were closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Fox Crossing Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance.

