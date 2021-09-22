Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin National Guard's Cyber-Protection Team

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin National Guard protects us from threats of natural disasters and war, and it’s also protecting us from threats in cyberspace.

Formed in 2017, the 20-member strong Detachment 1, 176th Cyber Protection Team is on its first national deployment. They include people from IT and cyber-security, law enforcement, intelligence and infantry backgrounds.

Lt. Dave Schroeder talks about where the cyber threats come from, the mission at “Nerd Central,” and who they’re looking to recruit for their team.

