Howard couple returns after donating supplies to Hurricane Ida victims

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - “I’m just gonna say this prayer, just help us get there to help these people,” said Penny Knutson, owner of Gilligan’s Bar & Grill. “We just need to get there, just get us there we’ll figure out how to get back just get us there.”

It wasn’t an easy road for Chris and Penny Knutson, but they never even considered turning back with thousands of pounds of donated food and water in tow for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Action 2 News first introduced you to the Knutson’s in early September when they collected donations, with the intent to deliver to those hardest hit by the storm in Louisiana.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane, killing 96 people in the U.S. from Louisiana to Connecticut. It also knocked out power to more than a million people, including the entire City of New Orleans.

The Knutson’s just returned from their weeklong trip with a lot of gratitude.

“It’s more than we could have imagined. You know the community really came together,” said Chris Knutson.

It only took the Knutson’s five days to collect 10,000 pounds of donated food and supplies, along with another 9,500 pounds of water for the victims of hurricane Ida.

“We realized we were overloaded. So we had to get a different trailer that could handle a little bit more weight, which our friend Trevor over at TNT, he brought one right over to us,” said Trevor.

On Saturday, September 4 they hit the road.

“The closer we got the more nervous we got,” said Chris. “We’re in contact with a lot of people and they were telling us, you know, you can’t get a hotel past this point, and you can’t get fuel past this point. And so that made us a little bit nervous, especially with fuel, I mean we’re getting five and a half miles per gallon. So, you don’t go very far.”

Inclement weather also slowed them down slightly.

“We never thought to turn back, it was how are we going to get through it?” said Peny.

With limited resources in mind, they eventually made it to Albany, Louisiana where there was another change in plans.

“We received a call from one of the ladies in Louisiana and she said some plans have changed, you can no longer distribute out of that church anymore,” said Penny.

“So we’re like, what do we do now?” said Chris.

Luckily, they found another church nearby that didn’t eat up too much of their gas. Volunteers helped unload all the supplies, but because there was a flash flood warning, no one could come get the supplies.

“So we said all right, we unhooked the trailers, we threw a bunch of supplies and water in our trucks. We had three trucks that we took and we drove around to different neighborhoods and offered whatever they needed,” said Chris.

They drove past ‘miles and miles of downed trees’.

“You hear this clicking when you drive over these power lines and just for a split second, you think, oh no, but you know they’re not live so you’re not going to get hurt,” said Chris.

Some neighbors even denied supplies, telling the Knutson’s to help others.

“They have nothing. They have no water. They have no food. They have no power. And they’re still looking out for their neighbor before themselves, which that was amazing for us to see,” said Chris.

“We were almost, I don’t want to say awestruck but at a loss for words, like what do we say? What do we do when these people tell us that they’ve been out of power for the last week and a half? And everything that we’re standing on right now was just underwater two days ago, I mean how, how much more humbled, can you be?” said Penny.

Back at the church the next day, more people showed up with smiles of gratefulness.

“I wish I could have captured it on camera, but I think it’s just something that’s just gonna live in our hearts forever,” said Penny.

Chris said many people questioned the ‘midwest kindness’.

“A couple of them said they might rethink being a Packers fan. But yeah, you know, we were asked a couple of times like why? Why are you here? … we didn’t know anybody prior to this, but we wanted to help somewhere somehow,” said Chris.

“We got a lot of hugs, so I know that they felt a lot of love for us and for the community here,” said Penny. “That in and of itself will just make us do it again and again and again.”

The Knutson’s are already planning to head back down, but this time to help rebuild.

“We already started building up our tools,” said Penny. “It was definitely a whole new experience and I think it teaches you a little bit about life and what’s most important.”

The Knutson’s have one last message for everyone who helped: thank you!

“We’ve always thought about doing it as well but we didn’t know if we could do enough. Any amount is enough. And when you have a community that everybody does a little bit, it turns into a lot,” said Chris.

“I’m telling you, when you do something good for people, you’re gonna have a ton of people just jump on board so every little bit helps… so don’t ever think it’s not possible. There are people willing to help make things like this happen,” said Penny. “I highly recommend doing it, it’s definitely good soul food.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.