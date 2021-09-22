Advertisement

Fox Valley Tech hosting open house

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College is hosting an open house for potential students.

High School seniors and older are invited to FVTC campuses and regional centers on Oct. 5, 2021. Hours are 3-6 p.m.

People can learn about careers and degrees, tour hands-on labs and get more information about financial aid and applications.

CLICK HERE for more information.

