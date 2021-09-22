Advertisement

Europeans turn into Packers fans at Ryder Cup

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood reacts on the sixth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup...
Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood reacts on the sixth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - What better way for the Europeans to lure fans to their side at the Ryder Cup than by wearing Green Bay Packers colors and donning Cheesehead hats while they’re in Wisconsin?

Clad in white pullovers with green and yellow striping down the sides, the European players did all they could to endear themselves to the crowd on the first tee box Wednesday. After posing for a photo op, the players took off the foam headwear and threw it into the stands, before heading out for practice rounds at brisk-and-breezy Whistling Straits.

America’s home-course advantage figures to be accentuated this year because of COVID 19-related travel restrictions that will make it difficult for European fans to make it to the course, located in the heart of America’s dairy country.

European captain Padraig Harrington said team managers had suggested a green motif for some of the uniforms as a way of honoring his Irish homeland. Harrington said he wasn’t so concerned with that, but he suggested adding some yellow to the green as a tribute of sorts to the local NFL team.

Certainly couldn’t hurt to try to get some Wisconsin folks on his team’s side, he figured.

Pairings for the opening round will be released Thursday evening, with play starting with alternate-shot matches Friday morning. Europe holds the cup and has won nine of the last 12 meetings.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lasee
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”
State Patrol identifies men killed in crash near Redgranite
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the...
Driver, Butler among Packers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a...
No Magic; Cards Beat Brewers Again
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17