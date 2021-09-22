Advertisement

Enrollment down slightly across U.W. System

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Enrollment at University of Wisconsin System schools dropped 1% this fall compared with a year ago when it was down 2%.

The university reported the preliminary figures on Wednesday. Enrollment was up 6% at the flagship Madison campus, an increase of 2,564 students over last year. But it was down at 10 of the 12 other four-year campuses.

Only U.W.-Green Bay, which grew 3%, and U.W.-Superior, which was up 2%, had increases. The biggest drop was 11% at U.W.-Platteville followed by an 8% decline at U.W.-River Falls.

Interim U.W. President Tommy Thompson said the past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for all of higher education.

