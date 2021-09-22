Advertisement

Driver, Butler among Packers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. The Vikings won 38-26. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WBAY) - Several former Green Bay Packers are nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

LeRoy Butler (S), Donald Driver (WR), Nick Collins (S), and Ryan Longwell (K) are among the Green and Gold alumni vying for a spot in Canton.

The list will be narrowed down to 18 finalists. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will select the final 15.

The selection committee will meet in early 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

