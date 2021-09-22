Driver, Butler among Packers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WBAY) - Several former Green Bay Packers are nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

LeRoy Butler (S), Donald Driver (WR), Nick Collins (S), and Ryan Longwell (K) are among the Green and Gold alumni vying for a spot in Canton.

The list will be narrowed down to 18 finalists. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will select the final 15.

The selection committee will meet in early 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Nine players with Packers ties (some stronger than others) on this list:

LeRoy Butler

Nick Collins

Donald Driver

Ryan Longwell

Seth Joyner

Jeff Saturday

Wesley Walls

Allen Rossum

