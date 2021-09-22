COOL & BREEZY FOR THE FIRST DAY OF FALL

Ready for fall? It officially begins at 2:21 p.m today and it’ll feel like it with cool air and breezy northerly winds continuing. Plan on highs in the 60s with more clouds across our eastern counties. Some gusts may be in the 20-30 mph range.

An area of low pressure strengthening near Detroit will push more clouds and even some showers our way on Thursday. The best odds of any measurable rainfall appear to be east of I-41. Highs stay in the 60s and winds once again may gust in the 20-30 mph range.

Another cold front is expected to push across the area Friday afternoon and evening. There may be some showers that accompany it and a few of them could affect high school football. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast.

The upcoming weekend is looking pretty good overall with fairly quiet conditions and seasonable temperatures for late September. It looks like a good one for leave peeping or perhaps a trip to your favorite apple orchard.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY & THURSDAY

WEDNESDAY: NNE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-9′

THURSDAY: N 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-9′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Fall begins at 2:21 p.m. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Spotty showers... mainly EAST of I-41. Breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Afternoon and evening showers possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70

