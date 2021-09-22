COOL & BREEZY CONDITIONS CONTINUE THURSDAY

Fall began this afternoon and there’s certainly a fall-like feel in the air. In fact, a frost advisory is in effect across parts of north/central Wisconsin where lows will be in the 30s. Around the Fox Valley and towards Lake Michigan, we won’t be worried about frost with lows in the upper half of the 40s.

An area of low pressure strengthening in Michigan will push more clouds and even some showers our way on Thursday. The best odds of any measurable rainfall would be to be east of I-41. Highs will be in the mid 60s and winds once again will gust in the 20-30 mph range out of the north. Any rain should pull away from the area Thursday night.

Another cold front is expected to push across Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered rain showers will accompany the front, but thunderstorms are not expected. Ahead of the front, we will be warmer on Friday with highs getting back into the 70s with a lighter southwest wind.

Temperatures will briefly cool back down for Saturday when highs will be limited to the mid 60s once again. Perhaps there’s a stray shower NORTH, but most will be dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a warm-up... highs around 70. Temperatures look to stay warmer than average next week with highs continuing to run in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: N 15-30 KTS WAVES: 5-10′

FRIDAY: W/SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, cool, and breezy at times. Frost NORTH. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Clouds EAST, sunshine WEST. Spotty showers... mainly east of I-41. Breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Warmer, not as windy with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower north? HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than normal. HIGH: 72

