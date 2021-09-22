Advertisement

Charges: Man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in field

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
By Associated Press and AMY FORLITI
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation.

Suggs is jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.

