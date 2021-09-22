Bicyclist critically injured in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating how a man found lying on the ground suffered critical injuries.

The emergency call at 11:49 A.M. reported a middle-aged man on the ground who was bleeding. near North Military Rd. and Sibley St. An emergency room doctor from St. Agnes Hospital was already on the scene and treating the man, but it wasn’t immediately clear to first responders what his injuries were. The man was airlifted to ThedaCare in Neenah.

Police say there was a bicycle nearby.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact Fond du Lac police.

