Bat survey in Two Rivers reveals promising results

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Since first being detected in Wisconsin in 2014, a devastating fungal disease has decimated the state’s cave bat populations.

Of the eight bat species recorded here, the four cave-dwelling bats are now listed as “threatened,” with populations declining more than 80-percent.

But a recent bat survey near Two Rivers reveals promising news.

When white-nose syndrome emerged in Wisconsin seven years ago, the staff at Woodland Dunes took action, joining a statewide bat monitoring project.

On summer nights, an acoustic monitoring device detects the sounds bats emit from their mouth and nose.

“This machine detects those calls and then associates a GPS coordinate with it so that in the end we get this really neat map from the DNR that shows the route we were surveying on and then what species we encountered along the way,” explains Jessica Johnsrud, Woodland Dunes Assistant Director and Education Coordinator.

This summer’s survey along the West Twin River detected the most bats ever recorded, with five different species and more than 460 individual bats.

Hoary bats, which are considered tree bats and migrate south, were the most abundant, but two species of cave bats, the Big Brown and Little Brown, also turned up.

“We don’t really know why we have great numbers each year, part of it may be that the West Twin, there’s a lot of natural vegetation still along the edge of the river, it’s not fully developed with houses, that could be part of it, we’re not sure, there could be great habitat nearby, but we’re really excited,” says Johnsrud.

Johnsrud adds that it’s great news for animal that’s often misunderstood, and also great news for anyone tired of swatting mosquitoes.

“They’re super cool, they’re the only flying, truly flying mammal, but they play a huge role in pest control, one small bat can eat thousands of insects in an evening,” says Johnsrud.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.