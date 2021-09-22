Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wi-Fi spy

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wi-Fi is the wireless way to connect to the internet. People often rely on it for their laptops, tablets and smartphones.

A University of California study going back to 2009 determined that Wi-Fi signals can be used to count people in a crowd, or in a room behind a wall. We’re not talking about counting devices connected to the Wi-Fi signal -- it’s counting bodies, even people who aren’t carrying a phone or other device.

Brad Spakowitz explains how their methodology works and, more importantly, how this information can be used.

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wi-Fi spy
