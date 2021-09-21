Advertisement

YWCA Greater Green Bay joins fight against gender-based violence

YWCA Greater Green Bay building on Madison St.
YWCA Greater Green Bay building on Madison St.(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - YWCA Greater Green Bay is taking part in the national “Week Without Violence” campaign on October 18th through the 23rd. The not-for-profit is hoping to bring awareness and resources about violence against women and girls.

“We have to be aware that it still exists in our community. As much as we think like ‘We’re the Midwest. We’re all nice’. But it does exist here,” said Suzanne Wittman, the Women’s Empowerment Center Director with YWCA. “We just want to be that place where if a woman feels she need help, she can come to us, and we can point her in the right direction.”

YWCA will have several free health and wellness activities including yoga classes, a self-defense workshop and a visit from representative Kristina Shelton. Wittman said they will also help women find other resources outside their organization.

People need to register for this campaign. Due to the COVID-19 precautions, there are space limitations.

Anyone who’s interested can visit ywcagreenbay.org or call (920) 432-5581 for registration questions. Wittman said a registration page will be posted soon.

