Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator threatens clerks with subpoenas

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election is threatening to subpoena election officials who don’t comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the battleground state.

The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in multiple counties as junk and a possible security risk.

Gableman said in the Monday video that if the state’s 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not willfully cooperate, he would “compel” them to comply.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Latest News

Rebecca Kleefisch
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19
Fred Prehn
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR Board chairman
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018
Federal court: Wisconsin redistricting case can proceed