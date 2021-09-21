Victim of Friday’s crash identified as Appleton woman

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police identified the victim of last Friday night’s deadly crash as 50-year-old Silia Hurula. She was from Appleton.

The driver of the other car in the crash is only identified as a 19-year-old resident of Appleton, who is still in the hospital.

Police responded to the two-car crash at the intersection of Oneida and Calumet streets at about 11 P.M. Officers found one car on fire and the other badly damaged. Police have not said which victim was in which car. The drivers were alone.

Police are still investigating how the crash happened and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help. Call (920) 832-5500.

