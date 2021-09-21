U.W. System schools report in-person classes are back to pre-pandemic numbers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses across the state are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state. Interim U.W. System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday.
In February, Thompson set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available.
Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.
|University
|% of Fall undergraduate
classes in-person
|U.W.-La Crosse
|94%
|U.W.-Madison
|93%
|U.W.-Platteville
|93%
|U.W.-Eau Claire
|87%
|U.W.-River Falls
|83%
|U.W.-Whitewater
|83%
|U.W.-Oshkosh
|82%
|U.W.-Stevens Point
|82%
|U.W.-Milwaukee
|79%
|U.W.-Parkside
|79%
|U.W.-Green Bay
|78%
|U.W.-Stout
|75%
|U.W.-Superior
|65%
The U.W. System points out it a number of courses were offered fully online prior to the pandemic, including a large number of courses at U.W.-Superior by design. It says the courses offered in person at U.W.-Superior before the pandemic are in-person again this semester.
System-wide, 80% of undergraduate classes are in person, 5% are hybrid with a “substantial required face-to-face component.”
