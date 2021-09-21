U.W. System schools report in-person classes are back to pre-pandemic numbers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses across the state are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state. Interim U.W. System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday.

In February, Thompson set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available.

Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.

University % of Fall undergraduate

classes in-person U.W.-La Crosse 94% U.W.-Madison 93% U.W.-Platteville 93% U.W.-Eau Claire 87% U.W.-River Falls 83% U.W.-Whitewater 83% U.W.-Oshkosh 82% U.W.-Stevens Point 82% U.W.-Milwaukee 79% U.W.-Parkside 79% U.W.-Green Bay 78% U.W.-Stout 75% U.W.-Superior 65%

The U.W. System points out it a number of courses were offered fully online prior to the pandemic, including a large number of courses at U.W.-Superior by design. It says the courses offered in person at U.W.-Superior before the pandemic are in-person again this semester.

System-wide, 80% of undergraduate classes are in person, 5% are hybrid with a “substantial required face-to-face component.”

