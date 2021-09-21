Advertisement

School board member supporting mask mandates resigns, concerned for family’s safety

Student wearing mask in school
Student wearing mask in school(Cameron Crowe)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A Beaver Dam Unified School Board member has resigned, citing safety concerns over his support for mandating masks for students in the district’s schools.

Tony Klatt has twice voted in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam school and says he still feels strongly that it was the right decision based on “facts at hand.”

Klatt, who has been on the board since April 2019, posted on his Facebook page last week that “when there is talk of protesting my house and someone later pulls in front and takes a picture of my address while my daughter is home alone, she does not feel safe.” 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

3 killed in crash near Redgranite
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: 3,633 new cases, 17 deaths
September 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Welcoming fall