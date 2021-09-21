Packers RB Aaron Jones loses necklace with father’s ashes in end zone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueled by the memory of his father, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones put on a career night during Monday Night Football.

He also lost a little piece of his father on the field.

Jones was wearing a necklace with his father’s ashes and it fell off in the end zone during a touchdown.

Jones said Packers grounds crew staff were combing the field to look for it.

.@Showtyme_33 tells ESPN he was wearing a football necklace that has his dad's ashes in it and it fell off in the end zone tonight, grounds crew is looking or it right now — Chris Roth (@rothchris) September 21, 2021

“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” said Jones. “So, I know he’s smiling.”

Jones’ beloved father, Alvin Jones, Sr., passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19.

Against the Lions Monday, Jones caught three receiving touchdowns--a first for a Packers running back since 1942.

No. 33 racked up 67 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards.

The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17.

.@Showtyme_33 dedicated the 2021 season to his father after his passing in April.



On Monday, Jones put on a four-TD show that Alvin Sr. would have been proud of. #DETvsGB Locker Room Report 📰 https://t.co/tTnch4Dfah — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 21, 2021

