Green Bay church clothing donation program hosting Prom Shop

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay church is collecting and giving away dresses for homecoming dances and proms.

The Community Giving Closet has opened up its Prom Shop. The closet is located at Hope Community Church, 1021 Hillcrest Heights.

The Prom Shop will be open these dates and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 6 - 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 - 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 - 2-6 p.m.

The Prom Shop has more than 100 dresses to choose from.

