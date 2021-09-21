Formal charges filed against teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in 1997

**Due to some details in this article, some readers may find it disturbing. Some information from the criminal complaint has been omitted in the article to protect the identity of the victim. Read at your discretion.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A current teacher at Green Bay’s West High School has been formally charged following accusations of sexual assault from more than two decades ago.

According to the criminal complaint, 52-year-old Gregory Sawyer was formally charged Tuesday, September 21 with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child under the age of 16.

The complaint states the incident happened between October 1 and December 31, 1997 on the 2000 block of S. Gladys Avenue in Appleton, and involved a juvenile victim who was born in 1984, and was 13 at the time of the incident.

Officials say the investigation started in late June, when the Appleton Police Department spoke with the victim, who stated he was a sexual assault victim. According to court documents, the incident stems from an incident involving the male juvenile, his mother, and Sawyer, who was the mother’s boyfriend at the time. The victim is identified in the complaint as JV1.

According to the complaint, JV1 told police various sexual acts were done over the course of a two week period. The complaint goes on to say one alleged incident took place while JV1′s mother was watching. Documents say the series of incidents with Sawyer included sexual acts involving fantasies, where Sawyer would describe scenarios to JV1.

Court documents state JV1 brought his sibling to Gregory’s home in De Pere to confront him in late May of 2021 about the incident, and JV1 recorded the interaction on his phone, which police reviewed. The audio proved there was yelling during the confrontation by JV1, his mother, and Sawyer, who denied the incidents. JV1 also accused Sawyer of calling him a liar.

JV1 also told police he had been convicted of a crime as a juvenile, and was sent to Lincoln Hills Juvenile Detention Facility in April of 1998, and was released in August of 2001. He said while there, his mother would visit him, and say he shouldn’t share any information regarding the sexual abuse that happened before he was confined. According to the complaint, he went on to tell police he believed his mother used her knowledge of the incidents to almost “blackmail” Sawyer into forming a relationship with her.

Police spoke with Sawyer during the late afternoon hours on September 1 of 2021, who denied sexually assaulting JV1, and also spoke about the confrontation between JV1 earlier in the year. While speaking with police, documents say an officer who had reviewed the audio of the interaction in May noticed there were a handful of inconsistencies in Sawyer’s story, however Sawyer confirmed multiple times his account was accurate.

In addition, the complaint states Sawyer denied ever making a confession to JV1 regarding the sexual assault accusations.

Sawyer goes on to say in the complaint a sexual incident initiated by JV1 happened at his De Pere home after JV1 was released from Lincoln Hills, and involved pinning Sawyer down in Sawyer’s bedroom.

Afterwards, police say they played a portion of the audio recording where Sawyer could be heard confessing to the crime, however Sawyer told police “I don’t remember that. Obviously I did. I don’t remember saying that, but that’s what he told me the previous day.”

After continuing to speak with police, the complaint says Sawyer “began to make indications that he was no longer vehemently denying the accusation being made.”

A conversation then ensued between police and Sawyer, and is stated in the complaint as follows:

Police” “You didn’t intend to hurt JV1, did you?”

Sayer: “No I didn’t. I really didn’t. It was a stupid fricking bet that I ...”indiscernible) my life.”

Police: “You’re not a predator.”

Sawyer: “No I’m not, I’ve never done anything like this ever, besides this one time. And I didn’t mean for it to happen. And now I’ve just thrown away my life.”

The complaint goes on to say Sawyer explained how the first sexual act began at the kitchen table, where he, his then girlfriend, and JV1 were eating.

Police eventually interviewed Sawyer’s then-girlfriend, and asked her what she remembered about the incident in the kitchen. Documents say she told police she had various health issues that have impacted her memory, and added that if she had known about the touching between Sawyer and JV1 that she would have immediately left Sawyer.

Officials told her she was alleged to be at the scene at the time of the incident, and told her she made no attempt to intervene or report it to police at the time.

According to the complaint, she eventually told police that “maybe the touching happened”. The document goes on to say she eventually police the following:

“The only thing is that, and I’m not trying to condone what happened, it’s like, if JV1 and Greg are saying it happened, it’s like, it happened, but the thing is I can only think I wasn’t trying to protect Greg. My son was in so much trouble, that I didn’t want to see my son in anymore trouble, and JV1 has to admit that. Whatever was going on, it’s like... I can make a statement and it doesn’t mean that something has to happen, and if I call the police and say ‘Greg touched my son’ I also have to say ‘My son touched him’.”

Documents say she went on to tell police that “If they’re both saying it then it had to have happened” and in regards to knowing about the very first incident and not notifying police, the complaint states she told officers that “Because I think that my son... Greg would have been in trouble... this has nothing to do with my infatuation with Greg and my friendship with Greg, this has to do with protecting my son.”

Police interviewed Sawyer again on September 10, who asked him about other instances he had not talked about the first time they spoke. Documents state he eventually verbally acknowledged them, which he told police happened at his former Ashwaubenon apartment.

Court documents go on to say police spoke with the School Resource Officer at Green Bay West High School on September 17 with a plan to arrest Sawyer. He was eventually detained, and as Action 2 News previously reported, Appleton Police arrested Sawyer that same day.

The complaint also says Sawyer told police that “Again, in retrospect of the fact that I have had 25 years where I’ve done everything in my power to help kids and do things, I’ll be very honest, I do not want to go to jail, it scares the living hell out of me.”

Online court records show Sawyer made his initial appearance Tuesday, where a $2,500 cash bond was ordered. Records state his bond was posted, and he was ordered to not have contact with the victim, either by writing, phone, computer, a third party, or in-person.

In addition, records show he was ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with any juveniles unless a parent is present, can’t leave the state of Wisconsin without the court’s permission, apply for a passport while the case is pending, or possess any firearms or dangerous weapons. Any weapons he does possess must be surrendered within 24 hours.

Sawyer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on October 13.

If convicted, Sawyer could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.