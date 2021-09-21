FALL-LIKE FEEL RETURNS TODAY

Our summer-like days are over... at least for a while. Much more fall-like air is spilling into the region and it’ll continue to do so over the coming days. If you’ve been wanting to wear sweaters and hoodies again now is your chance!

Highs today will be mainly in the 60s. Breezy NW winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts will keep it on the cool side, at least relative to those 70s and 80s we’ve been enjoying of late. Some drizzle and/or a few showers may linger but no significant moisture is expected. If we’re lucky we’ll be able to squeeze out a little bit of sun as the day wears on.

Fall officially starts Wednesday afternoon and highs will remain in the 60s. Ditto that for Thursday. One thing we’ll have to watch on Thursday is how far west a deck of clouds and area of rain will go as a big area of low pressure develops over in Michigan. Some showers could push into eastern Wisconsin during the day but it’s not definite yet.

Another cold front will pass on by Friday afternoon. This feature could also spark a few showers. At this point it appears moisture starved but we can’t totally rule out a few showers for high school football. It’s just something to watch for now.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: Breezy and cooler. Some lingering drizzle or light showers possible. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Autumn begins at 2:21 p.m. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Some showers and clouds could affect eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated afternoon showers possible. Slightly warmer, breezy at times. HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly warmer. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 72

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.