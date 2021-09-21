Competency exam ordered for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls officer

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency exam has been ordered for a woman accused of shooting an Oconto Falls Police Officer.

Alisha M. Kocken, 29, appeared in Oconto County Court Monday for her initial appearance.

Kocken’s defense asked for Kocken to be returned to a mental health institution to continue treatment, but the court denied that request because “the institution released her.” The defense says Kocken does not understand the charges against her.

Kocken is charged with nine counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Aug. 6 shooting of Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski had responded to a report of 911 hang up calls in the 100 block of Elm Avenue. Blaskowski arrived to a dispute between Kocken and her boyfriend. Kocken was accusing people of trying to kidnap her child.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled. Blaskowski pulled her Taser, but it didn’t stop Kocken. Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s gun from her holster. Kocken allegedly fired three shots, one striking Blaskowski in the head.

Blaskowski got away from Kocken and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Kocken into custody, The criminal complaint states she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken was placed in a mental health facility before being transferred to the Oconto County Jail.

During Monday’s hearing, the court ordered Kocken to undergo a competency exam by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A status hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.

Kocken is being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

