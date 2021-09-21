Advertisement

Competency exam ordered for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls officer

Mugshot of Alisha Kocken
Mugshot of Alisha Kocken(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency exam has been ordered for a woman accused of shooting an Oconto Falls Police Officer.

Alisha M. Kocken, 29, appeared in Oconto County Court Monday for her initial appearance.

Kocken’s defense asked for Kocken to be returned to a mental health institution to continue treatment, but the court denied that request because “the institution released her.” The defense says Kocken does not understand the charges against her.

Kocken is charged with nine counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Aug. 6 shooting of Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski had responded to a report of 911 hang up calls in the 100 block of Elm Avenue. Blaskowski arrived to a dispute between Kocken and her boyfriend. Kocken was accusing people of trying to kidnap her child.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled. Blaskowski pulled her Taser, but it didn’t stop Kocken. Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s gun from her holster. Kocken allegedly fired three shots, one striking Blaskowski in the head.

Blaskowski got away from Kocken and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Kocken into custody, The criminal complaint states she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken was placed in a mental health facility before being transferred to the Oconto County Jail.

During Monday’s hearing, the court ordered Kocken to undergo a competency exam by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A status hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.

Kocken is being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Latest News

September 21 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling like fall
September 21 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps
Community Giving Closet
WATCH: Inside the Giving Closet
Wisconsin Election Investigator warns of subpoenas to clerks
Wisconsin Election Investigator warns of subpoenas to clerks