BREEZY AND COOLER AS FALL BEGINS

Look for the wind to settle down as the sun sets this evening. Temperatures will cool quickly, but will fall to about average for a nighttime low for this time of year. We’ll be in the lower half of the 40s NORTH with upper 40s around the Fox Valley and Lakeside.

Fall officially starts Wednesday afternoon and highs will remain in the 60s with breezy winds once again. Ditto that for Thursday. Wednesday should be a dry day, although there may be an early shower close to the Lake Michigan shoreline. One thing we’ll have to watch on Thursday is a deck of clouds and rain associated with a big area of low pressure developing over Michigan. There’s still some uncertainty regarding how far west that feature will push before it begins to pull away from the area. Some showers could reach into eastern Wisconsin during the day, but it’s not definite yet. The best odds for rain would be from Green Bay and Appleton to the east.

Another cold front will pass by on Friday afternoon. This feature could also spark scattered afternoon rain showers. Highs Friday should rise to near 70 degrees, then we’ll cool back into the 60s for the weekend. For the most part, Saturday and Sunday should be dry. But, there may be a stray shower or two left behind the cold front on Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: N 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

THURSDAY: NNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cooler, but seasonable. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Fall begins at 2:21 p.m. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Spotty showers... mainly EAST. Breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Isolated afternoon showers possible with partly cloudy skies. Slightly warmer, breezy at times. HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly warmer. Passing showers... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. HIGH: 71

