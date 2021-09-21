On 80th birthday, Packers fan surprised to first home game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Michael Pfender waited decades before making his way through the gates of Lambeau Field.

“I have yet to meet a person in Green Bay who was not friendly or helpful. And you just don’t see that everywhere, so I’m having the time of my life,” Pfender of Bellevue, Nebraska said. Bellevue is a city near Omaha.

Pfender became a Packers fan when he was stationed at the now closed K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

For his 80th birthday, Pfender’s sons bought the U.S. Air Force veteran tickets to watch his beloved Packers in action Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

“I couldn’t love my sons more, they have been great,” Pfender said.

Steven Pfender credited his wife, who is from the Green Bay area, for giving him the idea to buy his father tickets.

“Between the way everybody here at the stadium is, the Green Bay Packers community itself, and then being here at the stadium, I mean, wow. My wedding would top this,” Steven Pfender of Washington, D.C. said.

Fans tailgated outside of Lambeau hours before the 7:15 p.m. kick off despite the quick rain shower.

This is the first Packers home game at full capacity since their playoff game in January of 2020 against the Seattle Seahawks, and the excitement inside and around Lambeau was palpable.

“You hear players saying, ‘man, it’s good to have the fans back.’ You know, it makes a difference. It really makes a difference,” Larry Kittoe of Alaska said. “These Packers fans they’re pretty elite, and they just loooooove their players, so having a good time.”

Kittoe retired in the Green Bay area two years ago and bought a house two blocks away from Lambeau Field to be close to his team.

This year the Packers Organization did away with paper tickets and introduced mobile ticketing. Concessions are also cashless.

“It’s a collectors item. It’s personal. Everyone has their own experience every game they go to and like us, collecting the ticket was a fun experience. Well, that’s gone,” Joe Robinette of Nevada said.

Robinette and his son began making a tradition of watching at least one home game at Lambeau Field a year in 2016. The pandemic scuttled those plans last year, but they hope with Monday’s game that tradition will be restarted.

