Advertisement

3 killed in crash near Redgranite

(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (AP) - Three people are dead after their car left the roadway and crashed into a treetop near Redgranite late Tuesday morning.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevy Impala was going east on County Highway H just before noon. The driver failed to make a curve near Badger Road. The car hit the right shoulder and went into a ditch, then began to rotate and hit a driveway, causing the car to become airborne. Deputies say the car flew approximately 70 feet before it hit the top of a tree.

All 3 people in the car were killed. No information about the victims was made public at the time of this writing.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating and handling the reconstruction. The Poysippi Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Student wearing mask in school
School board member supporting mask mandates resigns, concerned for family’s safety
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: 3,633 new cases, 17 deaths
September 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Welcoming fall