3 killed in crash near Redgranite

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (AP) - Three people are dead after their car left the roadway and crashed into a treetop near Redgranite late Tuesday morning.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevy Impala was going east on County Highway H just before noon. The driver failed to make a curve near Badger Road. The car hit the right shoulder and went into a ditch, then began to rotate and hit a driveway, causing the car to become airborne. Deputies say the car flew approximately 70 feet before it hit the top of a tree.

All 3 people in the car were killed. No information about the victims was made public at the time of this writing.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating and handling the reconstruction. The Poysippi Fire Department assisted at the scene.

