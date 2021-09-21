Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Woolly Bully

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of headlines about billionaires sending tourists into the space age, now there are scientists who want to take us back to the stone age. Did we learn nothing from “Jurassic Park”?

Scientists want to bring back the extinct woolly mammoth using DNA recovered from preserved remains and combining it with elephants.

Brad Spakowitz explains how this works, the scientists’ end goals -- 10 goals, in fact -- and the questions being raised.

Fun fact: Some woolly mammoths were Wisconsinites.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Crews work to restore the "Forward" statue and the one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, which were...
“Forward” & Heg statues reinstalled after being toppled during last year’s protests
After a year delay, because of the pandemic, Ryder Cup week is finally here.
Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County
Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County
Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County
Theresa Lasee
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”