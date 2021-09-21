3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Woolly Bully

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of headlines about billionaires sending tourists into the space age, now there are scientists who want to take us back to the stone age. Did we learn nothing from “Jurassic Park”?

Scientists want to bring back the extinct woolly mammoth using DNA recovered from preserved remains and combining it with elephants.

Brad Spakowitz explains how this works, the scientists’ end goals -- 10 goals, in fact -- and the questions being raised.

Fun fact: Some woolly mammoths were Wisconsinites.

