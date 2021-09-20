Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Appleton say a De Pere man is being held at the Calumet County Jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to police, 52-year-old Gregory Sawyer was arrested late Friday for one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The arrest comes after an investigation that started after a victim made accusations against Sawyer that police say were decades old.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Appleton Police say Sawyer has had close contact with children due to him being an educator.

Officials did not specify which school or school district Sawyer worked in. However, police say the ongoing investigation involves multiple jurisdictions.

Police are asking for anyone with information, or who may have also been a victim, to call Investigator Meyer at 920-832-534. In addition, police say Detective Graf of the Green Bay Police Department is also taking information about Sawyer, and can be reached at 920-448-3200.

Anyone who is a survivor of sexual assault is urged to contact their local law enforcement, and to file a report.

