Schneider honors Olympian with rare chance to ‘Sound the Horn’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As if winning a bronze medal in the Olympics isn’t reward enough, an Olympian whose father works for a Green Bay-based company is recognized for her accomplishments in a unique way.

Krysta Palmer became a celebrity during the Tokyo Games as employees at Schneider watched her earn her way onto the podium in diving.

Monday, Krysta and her parents stood side by side in front of hundreds of employees at Schneider’s headquarters, thanking them for their support in her quest to achieve a dream she’s had since she was five.

“There were no spectators at the Olympic games, but truly, truly I felt the support,” Krysta told the crowd.

Getting to the games took determination, skill and extreme dedication, but she’s quick to add, having her parents by her side was just as vital.

“That’s been the most valuable thing in my career is having my parents share this experience with me,” said Krysta.

Her father, Mitch, has been a professional driver for Schneider the last six and a half years, traveling the country on 18 wheels.

Thanks to a little creativity and a lot of great logistics, the trucking company helped figure out how to combine work and family, keeping Mitch on the road while routing him to cities where Krysta was competing, allowing him to be there to watch every dive.

“Of course we kind of live in the truck, so we kind of bring home with us,” said Mitch Palmer. “We don’t have to get the hotel room, and it’s been quite the experience. Schneider has really been supportive.”

“It’s very special for me to have them there sharing this dream with me, because they’re a big part of my drive, and that’s how we’ve been able to make this dream come true,” said Krysta. “They’re a big part of it.”

Krysta told the Schneider employees how much she appreciated their cheers and support from afar.

Then she got to celebrate in a way usually only reserved for team accomplishments, pulling a rope on the wall inside the company’s headquarters to Sound the Horn. It’s a long-standing tradition at Schneider where a truck horn sounds to celebrate achievements.

When Krysta won the bronze medal in Tokyo, she became the first American woman to medal in the women’s individual 3-meter springboard event since 1988, according to the company.

It’s a rare honor to Sound the Horn.

“We’re doing this because it’s really special for us. It represents more than just the individual. It’s really about the story of what we do to accommodate our drivers and their lifestyles,” said Jim Filter, Schneider’s chief commercial officer.

Krysta also signed autographs and snapped pictures with some of her biggest fans.

Some employees’ children who rooted her on during the Olympics, even made her small gifts.

Monday night, she planned to lead a stadium full of Packers fans in singing Roll Out the Barrel.

“I’m not so nervous. It’s just all excitement in my heart right now,” said Krysta.

