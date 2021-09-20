Packers prepare to host Lions in the home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One week after losing the first game of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions in their home opener.

The Packers are hungry for their first win of the season after falling to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, 38-3. The Lions are also looking for their first win of the season, after they fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 41-33. the Packers will head to San Francisco next weekend for a Sunday night game.

During last year’s home opener, the Packers also hosted the Lions in Week 2, and won the game after scoring 42 points. Since 2000, the Packers have won the season series against the Lions 12 different times, and has a 31-11 overall record against them in that same time frame. At home, the Packers are 18-3 against the Lions since 2000. However, if you go back to 1992, the Packers are 27-3 at home against the Lions - and that includes a 1994 playoff win.

Last year, the Packers were undefeated when playing in prime-time games, and went 6-0. Another accomplishment? They scored 40+ points three times last season against an NFC North opponent, including the Lions.

Overall, the Packers are 35-23-1 in the regular season on Monday Night Football, and won seven of its last eight games on the program.

In other records, the Packers have won eight straight home openers, and are 13-1 in their first game of the season at Lambeau since 2007.

Specifically against the Lions, the Packers all-time regular season record is 102-72-7, and are 2-0 against he Lions in all postseason games. The 100th win against the Lions was recorded in 2019. Their all-time home record against the Lions is 34-13-3, and they have also won the past four meetings.

During their last matchup, the Packers won at Ford Field in December by a score of 31-24.

The Lions are coached by Dan Campbell, who is in his first NFL season.

The Packers will be without Za’Darius Smith during Monday’s game. As Action 2 News previously reported, he was placed on Injured Reserve due to a back injury last week. The linebacker had 9.5 sacks at Lambeau last season, only behind Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt for the most sacks at home throughout the league.

Monday afternoon, the Packers announced they had elevated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad the the active roster. It should be noted that his brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is also active tonight - but for the Lions, making it a family affair!

Team officials say according to Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time the Packers have had three players appear in a game in the same season after entering the season having played at least one game in 14+ seasons. Those players include Aaron Rodgers (17 years), Marcedes Lewis (16 years) and Mason Crosby (15 years).

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN.

