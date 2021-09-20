Advertisement

Neenah native attends first Packer game, as a season ticket holder, on her birthday

Emily Mauk poses for a picture with family, ahead of her first Packers game as a season ticket...
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday night’s Packers game will be a first for a Neenah native. The woman, who now lives in Plymouth, is attending her first game as a season ticket holder.

When Marty Ettledorf’s daughter, Emily, was born, he had an idea. He says, ‘My brother-in-law, Andy, and I were standing actually in this garage at the time, talking about the Packers and what we would do to get on the season ticket waiting list. And, at that point, I think that the list was maybe 40,000, something like that. We thought we’ll never see tickets, but maybe we should put our kids on the list.”

Year after year, Ettledorf received postcards from the Packers updating his and his daughter’s place on the ticket list. Three years ago, he knew their number would be up soon.

“We started talking more about, what are we going to do when these tickets come due. And so I warned Emmy about it, and her husband Davis, and said they’re coming close,” adds Ettledorf.

And instead of getting a postcard this year, Marty and his daughter, Emily Mauk, received their golden ticket and commemorative coin. Monday night will be the first night, this father and daughter duo, will be at Lambeau Field as season ticket holders. And that first game, just happens to fall on Emily Mauk’s 32nd birthday. She says, “I think it’s going to be fun. It will be different. I’m excited. I’m excited to celebrate with my dad, and my cousins, any my husband, enjoy this moment.”

Before leaving for the the game, Ettledorf held a little birthday get together for his now season-ticket holder daughter. It was an opportunity to celebrate her, their new packers tickets, and what they mean for future generations. “It’s something I can pass down to my kids, keep in our family, so pretty excited,” adds Mauk

And the pair is confident the Packers won’t let them down, as first time season ticket holders, and bring home a winner.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

