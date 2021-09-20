MILD FOR YOUR MONDAY WITH STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Mild air will continue to filter in today, along with southerly breezes 10-25 mph. Clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day with some passing rain showers or storms possible. This afternoon’s highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Packers fans… breezy and mild conditions can be expected for the home opener at Lambeau Monday evening. At this time, it looks like there could be some passing showers during the tailgate, but there will likely be a lull in the rain just in time for kickoff. The latest data still suggests the heaviest rain and highest storm chances will occur just AFTER the game concludes, but it’s going to be a close call.

While a strong, gusty storm is possible Monday evening/night with the passing cold front, widespread severe weather appears unlikely. Rainfall between 0.25″ and 1.25″ is possible from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with locally higher amounts not out of the question.

Cooler, drier, and more fall-like air is going to settle back in for the middle of the week. Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon and it will feel like it with highs likely only getting into the mid 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY & TUESDAY

MONDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

TUESDAY: NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

TODAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of passing showers & thunder during the day. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. A few may be strong with damaging winds. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Early lingering showers, afternoon drying. Much cooler with breezy NW winds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Fall officially begins. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly. A few showers are possible with a disturbance passing by. HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.